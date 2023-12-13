Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 512,049 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 512,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco Trading Up 0.1 %

Graco stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

