Comerica Bank Makes New $262.55 Million Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 223,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,550,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Choice Hotels International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.80.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

