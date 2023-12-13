Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 169,061 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 83.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 106,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 48,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $198.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.28 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.74 and a 200 day moving average of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

