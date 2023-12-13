Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 96,309 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $453.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $466.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.