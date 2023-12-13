Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

CEFC stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.42. Commercial National Financial has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

