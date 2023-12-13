COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Short Interest Down 82.4% in November

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COMSovereign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMSW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises.

