COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Short Interest Down 82.4% in November

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
COMSovereign Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COMSW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
COMSovereign Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than COMSovereign
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Nike just flashed a strong buy ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.