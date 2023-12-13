CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Acquired by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy makes up 1.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $92.87. 97,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.