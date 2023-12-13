Contrasting 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of 2U shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Tarena International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -30.98% -18.29% -4.18% Tarena International -1.68% -0.46% -2.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 7 3 0 2.30 Tarena International 0 0 1 0 3.00

2U currently has a consensus target price of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 342.22%. Tarena International has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,051.23%. Given Tarena International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tarena International is more favorable than 2U.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 2U and Tarena International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $963.08 million 0.09 -$322.15 million ($3.57) -0.28 Tarena International $2.13 billion 0.00 $12.11 million ($0.50) -1.91

Tarena International has higher revenue and earnings than 2U. Tarena International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

2U has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Tarena International has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tarena International beats 2U on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online open courses, executive education programs, technical, skills-based boot camps, and micro-credential programs through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill for career or personal development through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides a platform that provides technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services. The company offers education courses in information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, data analysis and business intelligence, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, Python programming basics, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company operates TMOOC.cn, an online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

