Contrasting Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) and Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Toast has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Toast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 12 7 0 2.30 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Toast and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Toast currently has a consensus price target of $20.32, indicating a potential upside of 31.84%. Given Toast’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toast and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $2.73 billion 2.40 -$275.00 million ($0.63) -24.46 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -8.59% -27.94% -17.20% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -20.12% -6.44%

Summary

Toast beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels. It also provides Toast Flex, an hardware for on-counter order and pay; Toast Go, an integrated handheld POS device; Toast Tap, a card reader for accepting EMV-contactless payments; Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut, an online ordering and consumer Toast TakeOut application; First-Party Delivery, a toast delivery service; POS integration for restaurants using third-party delivery services to order intake and eliminate the need for extra third-party tablets; and loyalty, email marketing, and Toast Gift Cards services. In addition, the company offers Payroll & Team Management solution for employee performance and satisfaction; Employee management tools, such as Sling for Toast that provide streamlined scheduling and team communication; Toast Pay Card & PayOut, which offers eligible workers instant access to a portion of their tips and wages; and Tips Manager solution that automates the tip-pooling process. Further, it provides xtraCHEF a suite of back-office tools, such as accounts payable automation, inventory management, ingredient price tracker, and recipe costing for restaurants; Payment Processing, capital funding, and purchase financing solutions; insights and reporting on real-time sales, menu, and labor data; Toast Partner Connect, a portal that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to partners; and a suite of bi-directional application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

