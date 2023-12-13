Contrasting First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) & UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and UMH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey 0 0 0 0 N/A UMH Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

UMH Properties has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.27%. Given UMH Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties 0.12% 0.07% 0.02%

Dividends

This table compares First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and UMH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A $1.69 10.06 UMH Properties $195.78 million 4.99 -$4.85 million ($0.24) -61.33

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UMH Properties. UMH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UMH Properties beats First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

