Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). On average, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

