Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CORT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of CORT stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 651,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,116. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $2,868,415. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.