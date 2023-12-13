Core Laboratories Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 57.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

