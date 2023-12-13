Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys 4,005 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 136.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $1,963,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55. The company has a market cap of $388.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

