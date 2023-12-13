Cornerstone Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its stake in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OmniAb by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after buying an additional 1,090,237 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,908,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,959,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in OmniAb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,832,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OABI stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $588.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. As a group, analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,214.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OABI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

