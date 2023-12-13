Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $27.18 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.6% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 56.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.8% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

