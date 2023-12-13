Cornerstone Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.