Cornerstone Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,793 shares of company stock worth $5,535,036 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $276.75 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.85 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

