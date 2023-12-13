Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 106,242 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106,242 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. SWS Partners increased its position in PayPal by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 32,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3,227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 93,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 90,886 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,627,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

