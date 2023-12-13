Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 13,180 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises about 1.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after buying an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $724,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,580 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,955,000 after purchasing an additional 201,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,670,000 after purchasing an additional 309,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,164 shares of company stock valued at $721,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.