Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

