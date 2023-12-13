Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 82,260 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of BOX worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BOX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $786,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.66, a PEG ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. BOX’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.