Cornerstone Capital Inc. Trims Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 513,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,430 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

