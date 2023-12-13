Cornerstone Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $248.55 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $250.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,141.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,775 shares of company stock worth $33,933,156 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

