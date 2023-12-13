Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
CLM opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
