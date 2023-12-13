Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

CLM opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.