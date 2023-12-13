Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
CRF opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
