Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CRF opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,299,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.