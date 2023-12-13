Corrigan Financial Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 164,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,164 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.