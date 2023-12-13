Corrigan Financial Inc. Acquires 316 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,771,000 after purchasing an additional 150,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,035,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,042,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.

