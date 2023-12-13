Corrigan Financial Inc. Buys 20,357 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 164,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,055. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.