Corrigan Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Corrigan Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,592. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $73.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

