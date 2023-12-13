Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Corrigan Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

