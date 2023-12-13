Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $323,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corrigan Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,760,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.