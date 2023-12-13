Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $4.14 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,615,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 98.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,378,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after purchasing an additional 685,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 99,476 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 925,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,533 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $696.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

