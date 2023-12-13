Corrigan Financial Inc. Purchases 42,659 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.50% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFLV. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA DFLV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 62,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,959. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $26.51.
About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
