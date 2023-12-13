Corrigan Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,150 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Corrigan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 127.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,789. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

