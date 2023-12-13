Corrigan Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,670 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Corrigan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after buying an additional 4,991,674 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,425,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 307.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,455 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 144,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,192. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.82.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.