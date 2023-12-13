Corrigan Financial Inc. Sells 268 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Corrigan Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,066,138. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

