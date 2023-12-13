Corrigan Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Corrigan Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

AOR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 285,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,860. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $52.27.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

