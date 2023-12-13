Corrigan Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Corrigan Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,606. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

