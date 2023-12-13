COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Up 148.7% in November

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,935,200 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the November 15th total of 20,879,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,636.3 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

