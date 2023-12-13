Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $630.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $630.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $576.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.36.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.60.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

