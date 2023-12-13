Covenant Partners LLC Buys 333 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 344,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relx by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $39.63. 331,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,320. Relx Plc has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.92) to GBX 3,170 ($39.79) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Investec upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.77) to GBX 2,860 ($35.90) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.66) to GBX 3,200 ($40.17) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

