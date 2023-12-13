Covenant Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,607,000 after buying an additional 208,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,335,000 after purchasing an additional 380,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,341,000 after buying an additional 676,600 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 385,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,736. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

