Covenant Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,314,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Ryanair by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $3,660,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $126.14. The company had a trading volume of 252,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

