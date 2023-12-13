Covenant Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 15.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.64.

AON stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.62. 335,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,172. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

