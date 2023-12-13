Covenant Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 0.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.06. 3,049,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.