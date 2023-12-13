Covenant Partners LLC Has $624,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.55. 1,163,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.