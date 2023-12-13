Covenant Partners LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 13.8% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ferguson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5,880.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.8 %

Ferguson stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.45. The stock had a trading volume of 337,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.60. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,693.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

