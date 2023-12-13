Covenant Partners LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKFree Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $757.68. The stock had a trading volume of 107,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,166. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $676.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $781.77. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

