Covenant Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Up 0.9 %

NVS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.05. The company had a trading volume of 708,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

